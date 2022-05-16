Court Discharges 15 Qnet Representatives

THE KOFORIDUA Circuit Court on April 28, 2022, discharged some 15 persons who were brought before it after they were charged for defrauding by false pretences contrary to Section 131 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29), 1960, in a case involving Qnet Independent Representatives.

They are Abubabakar Abdulai, 26; Kolanlam Emmanuel, 25; Charles Hundolo, 27; Mohammed Waris, 23; Mivadesome James, 24; and Aglo Benjamin, 32.

The rest are Samuel Atima, 26; Clement Delma, 32; (Burkinabe); Enest Segbedzi, 25; Kuetsidzo Edwin Rodney, 23; Adjetey Selorm, 30; Atcher Simon, 23; Anane Jacob, 30; Dagadu Evans, 27 and Ahiagbenyo Mawuli, 30.

The court, presided by Her Honour Marian Affoh, discharged all the accused persons after the prosecution, led by a State Attorney, Nana Gyankoma Djaba-Mensah, informed the court that pursuant to further and thorough investigations, and interviewing all the 314 witnesses, the prosecution did not intend to proceed on the charges levelled against the accused persons.

The court subsequently discharged the accused persons for want of prosecution.

The news of their arrest generated publicity on various news portals for allegedly having engaged in wrongful acts in Koforidua as independent representatives of QNET.

Justice Served

Further to the discharge, counsel for the accused, Derek Yeboah Gyamfi, told the media earlier this week that he was pleased that justice was served.

He stated that freedom of assembly, association, right to work among other issues are the fundamental human rights of every Ghanaian enshrined in the Constitution of Ghana.

To this end, he called on all to seek clarity on the activities undertaken by people instead of branding them as engaging in wrongful activities without a scintilla of proof.

Yeboah Fofie, a consultant of QNET to the Ghana region, indicated that QNET is an international direct selling company that deals in direct sales of various products and services via their independent representatives (IRs), and were paid accordingly on sales undertaken.

“The company is neither a recruitment agency, investment company nor a deposit taking organisation, or engages in anything untoward,” Fofie stated.

He recognised there may be misinformation in the industry due, largely, to the lack of knowledge about the industry, and therefore, advises the public to ask the necessary questions when they visit any of the offices dotted around the country.

Mr. Fofie stated that to deal with this, the company launched the MAMA campaign in Accra some few weeks ago to educate Ghanaians on the company’s business, industry, and generally, to raise awareness as to the red flags associated.