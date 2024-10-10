Court Grants UCC Vice-Chancellor Stay Of Execution

In a significant development, the Cape Coast High Court has granted University of Cape Coast (UCC) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, a stay of execution, allowing him to resume his duties amidst a heated leadership dispute.

This ruling overturns an earlier injunction that temporarily barred Prof. Boampong from acting as Vice-Chancellor.

The conflict began when an alumnus challenged Prof. Boampong’s reappointment, which had been approved by the UCC Council for a two-year term starting August 1, 2024.

However, UCC Council Chairman, Prof. Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi, attempted to terminate Prof. Boampong’s appointment, sparking opposition from other Council members and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

UTAG described the Chairman’s actions as “unlawful and unilateral,” emphasizing that Prof. Boampong’s reappointment followed proper procedures outlined in the university’s statutes.

The association has called for the withdrawal of the Council Chairman’s letter and urged the government to review his appointment to avoid further unrest within the UCC community.

Court Rulings and Implications

The Cape Coast High Court initially issued an interlocutory injunction preventing Prof. Boampong from continuing as Vice-Chancellor.

However, the recent ruling granting a stay of execution has temporarily stabilized the leadership situation, ensuring Prof. Boampong remains in office while the court deliberates on the broader issues.

Reactions and Next Steps

Meanwhile, UTAG has expressed strong support for Prof. Boampong, urging members to remain calm and assuring them that the association will continue to advocate for the institution’s governance to remain within its legal framework.

BY Daniel Bampoe