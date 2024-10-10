Prioritise Quality Content For Local Audience, No Excuse– Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba has asked African filmmakers to prioritize producing high-quality content for local audiences that can compete on a global scale.

Speaking at the second edition of the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, Ghana, Idris Elba emphasized that African cinema must take advantage of advancements in technology to meet international standards while also resonating with local audiences.

“We have to think about appeasing our local market—local doesn’t just mean Ghana, but includes Nigeria, West Africa, South Africa—because people love movies all over Africa,” he said in an interview with Channel One TV.

“In as much as we want to appeal to the international market, we have to do it at home first. When you get an American movie hit, usually it’s a domesticated hit before it is a hit outside. So, it is really important that we focus on home before looking outward.”

Idris stressed the importance of focusing on quality, noting that the availability of modern filmmaking tools leaves no excuse for subpar productions. “We can’t make films that do not keep to the standard of the rest of the world. The democratization of equipment means we can all shoot with high-quality cameras and good microphones. So, we have to pay attention to quality.”

Idris Elba is currently in Ghana for the Africa Cinema Summit, which started on October 7 and runs until October 10. The event, organized by the National Film Authority at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in Africa’s film industry. The summit brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for expanding the reach and impact of African cinema globally.