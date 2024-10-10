My Divorce Almost Took My Life– Jennifer Lopez

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has spoken candidly about the emotional toll her recent divorce from Ben Affleck has taken on her, revealing that the breakup nearly pushed her to the brink. In a new interview with Interview Magazine, the 55-year-old star described the painful aftermath of their second breakup as one of the most challenging experiences of her life.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024—marking two years to the day since their wedding—after the couple’s split in April. This marked the second time Lopez and Affleck had parted ways, following their first breakup in 2004. Despite the emotional turmoil, Lopez said she does not regret their marriage.

“I have no regrets—not one second,” Lopez said. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”

Reflecting on the experience, Lopez expressed gratitude for the lessons learned, albeit through a difficult process. “But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘Fuck, that is exactly what I needed.

Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times,’” she shared, adding, “I should have learned it two or three times ago. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.”

Lopez and Affleck’s second attempt at marriage followed a highly publicized rekindling of their relationship, nearly two decades after their first engagement ended. However, the pressures of their relationship ultimately led to their second split, marking the end of a high-profile Hollywood romance.