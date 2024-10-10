Ghana’s AFCON Hopes Hang After Sudan Draw

The Ghanaian National Team’s dreams of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 hang precariously in the balance after a demoralizing goalless draw against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Thursday’s stalemate marked the Black Stars’ third consecutive underwhelming performance in the qualifying campaign, leaving them with a meager two points from three games.

Coach Otto Addo’s men dominated possession but lacked the cutting edge to break down Sudan’s resolute defense.

The visitors’ goalkeeper, Mohamed Mustafa Ahmed, produced a string of spectacular saves to deny Ghana’s attacking duo of Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

Kudus, Ghana’s creative spark, came closest to scoring with a powerful shot in the 50th minute, only to be thwarted by Mustafa’s acrobatic save.

The Sudanese goalkeeper also denied Alexander Djiku’s header in the 4th minute and Semenyo’s well-placed shot in the 17th minute.

Sudan’s organized defense frustrated Ghana’s attack, and the Black Stars’ inability to score at home raises concerns about their attacking potency.

Ghana’s qualification hopes now hinge on their next match against Sudan on October 15, 2024, in Libya. A win is imperative to keep their AFCON dreams alive.

The Black Stars’ struggles have sparked worries among Ghanaian football fans, who expect a swift turnaround in fortunes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe