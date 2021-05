The Achimota School has been ordered to admit two Rasta students.

The Accra High Court Human Rights Division ruled on Monday, May 31, 2021 that

Tyrone Marhguy, a dreadlock wearing student, should be admitted into the school.

The Court also directed Achimota School to also admit Oheneba Nkrabea, another Rastafarian student into the school.

The two students went to court after the school denied them admission on March 19, 2021 because of their dreadlocks.

By Melvin Tarlue