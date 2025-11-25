Court Orders Kpandai Parliamentary Polls Re-run

Daniel Nsala Wakpal, Matthew Nyindam

A High Court in Tamale has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-run the parliamentary election in the Kpandai Constituency within 30 days, ruling that irregularities compromised the integrity of the December 7, 2024 vote.

Presided over by Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange, the court issued the directive following a petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the victory of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Matthew Nyindam.

Mr. Nyindam was declared winner of the 2024 contest with 27,947 votes, ahead of Mr. Wakpal’s 24,213 votes.

Irregularities in 41 Polling Stations

In his petition, Mr. Wakpal alleged major irregularities on Form 8A, popularly known as the pink sheets, across 41 of the 152 polling stations in the constituency.

He further argued that the EC violated provisions of Regulations 39 and 43 of C.I. 127, insisting that these breaches materially affected the outcome.

He therefore asked the court to annul the results from the affected polling stations and order a fresh election.

After reviewing the evidence, the court held that the irregularities raised substantial concerns about fairness and transparency, and subsequently ordered the EC to conduct a new parliamentary election in the entire constituency.

“Attempt to Rig Election” – NDC Lawyer

Counsel for the NDC candidate, Nii Kpakpo S. Addo, accused the EC of attempting to skew the results by relocating the collation centre without informing his client.

“The failure of the EC to notify the petitioner of the relocation meant he could not participate in the collation process. This denied him his right and created serious irregularities. The court’s order for a re-run within 30 days is the only fair outcome,” he said.

He added, “Power lies in the hands of the people. You cannot become a beneficiary of such irregularities and call yourself an MP.”

NPP Files Appeal

But the NPP has rejected the ruling. Sylvester Nsang, lawyer for Mr. Nyindam, maintained that the petition lacked merit.

“We believe the petition was frivolous, but the court has decided otherwise. We respect the ruling but strongly disagree with it, and we have filed an appeal. We will follow due process,” he stated.

Responding to the issue of the relocation of the collation centre, Mr. Nsang said the EC acted within its mandate.

“There was violence during the elections, which compelled the EC to relocate the collation centre. The absence of a candidate or his agent does not invalidate the results,” he argued.

Nyindam Rallies Supporters

Shortly after the ruling, Matthew Nyindam took to Facebook to reassure supporters, calling for calm.

“Dear good people of Kpandai, don’t shiver, don’t be perturbed, don’t waver. We are a formidable team and nothing can break us. We will surely exhaust all legal means,” he wrote, accompanied by hashtags promoting The Kpandai Project and The Youth Agenda.

Mr. Nyindam has since filed notices of appeal and a stay of execution against the High Court’s order.

NPP Raises Concerns Over Court Process

Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, who confirmed the filings, alleged irregularities in the court’s handling of the case.

“Before proceedings began, I was there with other lawyers. Immediately the computer was opened, the judgment was already there. I was surprised because we had not even argued the case. Outside, NDC bigwigs were already jubilating before the ruling came out,” he claimed.

He also questioned the decision to order a fresh poll for the entire constituency.

“The dispute concerned only 41 out of 152 polling stations, yet the judge ordered a re-run for the whole constituency. All the pink sheets were signed by party agents, and there were no issues with the remaining stations. If anything, the re-run should cover only those 41,” he argued.

Mr. Mohammed said the notice of appeal and stay of execution were filed at 10:04 a.m., immediately after the ruling was delivered.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale