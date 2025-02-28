Court Remands Suspect In KNUST Student’s Death

Daniel Tuffuor

A COURT in Kumasi has remanded Daniel Tuffuor, the key suspect in the death of Yabane Deladem Aku, into police custody, to reappear on March 17, 2025.

The deceased, a final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was found unresponsive behind the Central Laboratory, KNUST on Thursday morning.

According to reports, there were visible marks of violence on the body when police thoroughly checked it, increasing suspicion that perhaps the late student did not die a natural death.

After going through CCTV footage on the KNUST campus, the police deemed it necessary to apprehend, Daniel Tuffuor, who was alleged to be the boyfriend of Yabane, to assist in their investigations.

The suspect, also a student of KNUST, has been charged with causing harm and conspiracy to commit murder. His plea was taken when he appeared in court on Friday.

Making his first appearance at the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court in Kumasi today, Daniel Tuffuor looked very calm even as the prosecution team read the facts of the case.

The prosecutor after reading the facts of the case to the court, requested that the suspect be held in custody for two weeks to enable them to complete their investigations. The judge then granted his wishes.

Meanwhile, there was a huge crowd, ‘including students of KNUST, at the court premises.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi