Court Rescinds CID Boss, Another Bench Warrant

A High Court in Accra has rescinded a bench warrant issued for the arrest of the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Director of Legal Affairs of the Ghana Police Service.

This followed an appearance by Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare before the court to apologise for the absence of both senior police officers on previous occasions in a contempt of court case initiated against the police.

Superintendent Asare also informed the court that the police have released the vehicle at the centre of contempt proceedings to the applicant as a show of good faith and a measure to purge themselves of contempt.

On April 15, 2024, the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo gave the order after the two senior officers failed to take three opportunities given them to appear before the court in a contempt of court case initiated by Sureword Global Outreach against the law enforcement agency.

The applicant had initiated the contempt of court application against the respondents following their failure to release a vehicle with registration number GN-2925-20 to the applicant as ordered by the Achimota District Court.

The Achimota District Court on January 29, 2024, ordered for the release of the vehicle which was impounded by the police following an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach.

The entity later filed an application for contempt before the High Court and averred that the Respondents have blatantly refused to release the said vehicle to it despite several demands for the release of the vehicle.

But the respondents failed to show up in court on two occasions and counsel for the applicant, Abraham Arthur yesterday moved the motion for contempt.

Appearing before the court yesterday, Superintendent Asare rendered an unqualified apology to the court on behalf of the CID boss and the Director of Legal Affairs for the inability to appear before the court which led to the issuance of the bench warrant.

He assured the court that it was not the intent of the respondents to disregard the orders of the court and explained that their absence was due to a mix-up.

He said the respondent only got wind of the matter after it was carried in the media and he immediately called counsel for the applicant into his office and the matter has been resolved, resulting in the release of the vehicle.

Abraham Arthur, counsel for the applicant confirmed to the court that the vehicle has been released to the applicant and commended the court for taking the bold step to issue the bench warrant against the senior police officers.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said there was incontrovertible evidence before the court that the police were served with the orders of the court for them to appear.

She said an institution like the police should strive to uphold the rule of law at all times, indicating that the court would not hesitate to call them to order if they fail to uphold the rule of law by disrespecting the orders of the court.

She subsequently rescinded the bench warrant but indicated that “it is hoped that this occurrence will not happen again.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak