Court Rules Out Tsatsu After A-G Shades

In the ongoing trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central region, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called out Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer for Quayson.

During cross-examination, Tsikata had questioned the state’s first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, in a manner deemed to be harassing the witness.

Tsikata’s line of questioning had also appealed to the sentiments of those in the courtroom, according to Dame.

The Attorney General reminded counsel that with his over 50years at the bar, he should stop playing to the gallery, virtually telling Tsatsu to get serious.

In response, Tsikata had prayed the court for an order to direct the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to make available all documents in their possession, including supporting documents that Takyi-Mensah says he had attached to his petition against Quayson.

However, the Attorney General opposed this application, noting that the State had made full disclosure to the defence team, providing them with all documents in their possession before the trial began.

Furthermore, the State had written a letter indicating all the documents they had and which they had disclosed to the accused person.

The court ruled that the State had fully disclosed all documents, and counsel for the accused had failed to indicate what other documents they were seeking.

The court, therefore, dismissed Tsikata’s application. The trial has been adjourned to Wednesday, July 26, 2023, for further cross-examination of the first prosecution witness.

