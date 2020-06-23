Covid-19 Case Recorded At Accra Technical University

A positive case of Covid-19 has been recorded at the Accra Technical University (ATU).

The patient is said to be a National Service Personnel with the academic department of the University.

“The personnel reported to a medical facility in her neighbourhood after experiencing symptoms of fever, headache and runny nose. After Covid-19 tests were conducted, the result was communicated to the service personnel on Sunday, 21st June 2020,”a press statement dated Tuesday, June 23, said.

The statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Relations, said the patient is currently in isolation at a medical facility and responding well to treatment.

“Six colleagues who came into contact with the confirmed Covid-19 patient, have been counselled, re-assured and their samples taken for laboratory testing,” the statement said.

It added that the contacts have been asked to self-isolate while waiting for the results of their tests.

“The University Medical team and the Safety and Health Committee are however in touch with the patient and contacts, to provide the needed medical and psychological support,” the release added.

It also noted that the offices at the affected department and its environs would be fumigated while contact tracing continues.

“Members of the University Community are entreated to remain calm while adhering strictly to the published personal protection etiquettes,” the statement said.

Last week, tertiary institutions across the country reopened to final year students for academic work to begin and end on July 24.

Prior to that, a disinfection exercise was carried out on all campuses under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd.

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said it the disinfection exercise followed a directive passed down from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for all tertiary and second-cycle institutions to be fumigated and disinfected before the final-year students returned to prepare and complete their exit examinations.

