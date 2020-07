Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 24,518 after 270 new cases were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Four more patients have succumbed to the infection raising the death toll to 139.

The number of discharged persons after treatment has also shot up to 20,187.

The GHS also confirmed that there are currently 4,192 active cases.

Ghana has recorded over 2000 new Covid-19 cases in two days.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri