Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 568

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded three more deaths related to Covid-19 increasing the total number of fatalities to 568 from the previous 565.

The GHS, in its latest case management update, also recorded 418 new cases of the infection bringing the active case count to 7,773.

According to the health authority, clinical recoveries stand at 70,348 with a total number of confirmed cases of 78,689.

Out of the total number of active cases, 92 patients are in severe condition while 28 others are in critical condition.

Covid-19 infection recorded amongst international travelers is now 1,191.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 45,616 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 13,890 cases and the Western Region with 4,595 cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,454 cases, Central Region, 2,736 cases, Volta Region, 1,458 cases and the Bono East Region, 972 cases.

The Upper East Region, 896 cases, Northern Region has 877 cases, Bono Region, 865 cases and the Western North Region, 773 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 645 cases, Upper West Region has 328 cases, Oti Region, 260cases, Savannah Region, 72 cases and the North East Region 61 cases.

