Covid-19 Vaccination Card Will Admit Patrons To Events- Okraku Mantey

All patrons who will be attending concerts in Ghana during the 2021 December festive season will require proof of Covid-19 jabs or vaccination before they are granted access to those events.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey announced this on Thursday.

According to him, it was a directive by the government to further help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and also provide a safe zone for all who will be engaged in any form of celebration during the festive season.

He indicated that the government is committed to bringing life to normalcy but that cannot be achieved, without taking precautionary measures that will end the spread of Covid-19, which has badly impacted Ghana’s economy.

“With December in Ghana, you can do the event – the President has given us the green light.

“However, COVID-19 protocols will still be observed —especially, Vaccination Card would be required for entry to all venues,” he stated in an interview on Hitz FM on Thursday morning.

The directive also follows government plans to get as many people as possible to take their Covid-19 jabs.

From December 2021, he stressed that Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and social distancing won’t be enough requirements to gain access to event venues. One will also be required to present his or her Covid-19 Vaccination Card as a passport to events.

