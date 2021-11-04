I’m Looking For An Understanding Woman To Marry- Dr. UN

Kwame Fordjour, the event organiser who is popularly known as Dr UN says he is ready to settle down.

A video from his recent interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay Fm disclosed that he was once married to a lady in the United States but they have gone their separate ways.

He currently wants to re-marry but he says he is not settling for just any woman.

According to him, he wants a companion. He wants a woman who will understand him as he diverted attention from a woman’s physical appearance.

“I want a passionate woman who will understand me, will go with me with what I do and then be my companion,” he noted after he was asked the type of woman he is interested in.

Dr UN became very popular in Ghana after organising an award ceremony dubbed the 7th Global Leadership Service To Humanity Awards.

Among persons honoured at the event were D Black, Sarkodie, Chairman Wontumi and media personality Nathaniel Attoh.

The purpose of honouring them was for their tremendous role in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The award however became very controversial after he allegedly mentioned that the United Nations was part of the organisation but it turned out to be false. That led to many people trolling him and subsequently giving him the name Dr UN.

By Francis Addo