Court Chases NAM 1, Accomplices

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka, NAM 1

The Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka, NAM 1 and two others after failing to appear in court to answer to charges against them.

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold, Gabriel Kwamigah, aka, Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka, Cana, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretenses.

On Tuesday, November 2, the Court ordered the accused persons who had failed to appear before it to show up today.

This was after the Court had earlier issued a criminal summons to be served on them. The accused person did not honour the invitation.

In court on Thursday, the accused persons who are represented by Lawyer Yaw Danquah did not show up.