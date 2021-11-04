Works And Housing Minister Inaugurates Board Of Engineering Council

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has inaugurated a nine (9) member Board of Directors of the Engineering Council with a call on them to use their knowledge and experience to enrich the strategic decisions of the Council to enable it deliver on its mandate as enshrined in the Engineering Act.

The Engineering Council, an Agency of the Ministry was established in 2011 to regulate the practice of engineering, provide for related matters and secure the highest professional standards in the practice of engineering in the country. The rational for establishing the Council was also to register, license and certify engineering practitioners through the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Inaugurating the Board, the Minister observed the significance of engineering in every aspect of human lives in solving problems and indicated the need to rally every effort to ensure that the sanctity of the profession to be protected.

Having assured the Council of the Ministry’s support in its task to undertake structural integrity tests of public buildings across the country, the Minister reiterated the need for the Board to focus on their mandate of providing strategic direction to the management and desist from engaging in the direct day to day administration of the institution.

On behalf of the Chairman, Professor Mark Adom Asamoah expressed their gratitude to His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for honouring them and assured that they will serve in the interest of the nation in streamlining the regulation of engineering to secure the highest professional standards in the practice of engineering in the country.

The other members of the Board are Mr. Kwesi Abbey Sam, Ing. Valence Wise Ametefe, Ing. Sir Frederick Kwabena Akwaboah, Mr. Philip Kwame Aheto, Mr. Eric Otenkorang Ankrah (Rev.) and Engr. Eric Atta Sonno.

The rest are Madam Alberta Siaw Kwarko, Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah, and Ing. Ebenezer Kwesi Haizel Esq.