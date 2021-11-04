Cape Coast MCE Sues MP For Defamation

Ernest Arthur

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, has sued the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

The MP was sued for making defamatory comments against the MCE following his confirmation.

These comments according to the MCE were broadcast in the media nationwide, have seriously injured his reputation, and brought it into public scandal and contempt.

The MCE also prayed the Cape Coast High Court to restrain Ricketts-Hagan and his agents from further publishing the defamatory statements against his person.

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan is alleged to have used unsavoury words to describe the MCE, saying he was unfit to lead the metropolis.

According to the writ, it stated that the defendant (Ricketts -Hagan) knew that the statements he published about him (Mr. Arthur) were untrue.

“Mr. Arthur indicated in the writ that although he was successfully approved by the assembly members as MCE, the MP was bent on tarnishing his image with unprintable words.”

“It said the statements were made in an environment where the plaintiff, the MCE, was well known and exercised political power”.