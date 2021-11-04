Kwadaso Youth Honors Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The group making the presentation

The Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto- Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region has paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The visit was to have fruitful interactions with the Minister of Food and Agriculture and as well wish him a belated happy birthday.

The group also presented a citation to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his unparalleled attainments as a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency and the current Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The group in furtherance urged him to contest as the party’s flagbearer because he would be the best to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Ernest Frimpong, a member of the group said, “To the man who has brought a new ray of success to the Agricultural sector in Ghana. There is no example of happiness or virtue residing amongst a fallen people, however, you have elevated the living standards of many people in our constituency and Ghana as a whole. An exemplar of greatness that has brought hope to many who aspire to follow the same path”.

He noted that “On this day, on behalf of Kwadaso Constituency, we say Happy birthday to an exceptional political figure! Your leadership and direction are what this generation needs, not only in the Agricultural sector but in all sectors”.

” We wish your qualities and endeavors will always propel the intent of your plans to new heights in the future”, the leader of the delegation postulated”.

Showing appreciation, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto assured the gathering of his undying support towards the NPP’s agenda of breaking the eight (8) and his commitment to making Ghana the food basket of Africa.

The group were represented by some constituency officers of the NPP, some assembly members, and leading members of the NPP- Kwadaso Constituency.

BY Daniel Bampoe