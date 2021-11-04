Rebecca Ushers In New Era For Women’s Football

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Women’s football in Ghana has received a major boost with First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, pledging her support for the development of the sport.

The First Lady among others is spearheading the fundraising for the construction of the first Women’s School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa.

The school, when completed, will train women coaches and other technical staff, to upgrade the capacity of women in the football industry.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo has also endorsed the First Lady’s Cup which is the women’s version of the President’s Cup.

The tournament aims to recognize the importance of shining the spotlight on women’s football and giving it the necessary push.

Speaking at the launch of the “First Lady’s Cup” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said it was time for Ghanaians to actively develop and promote women’s football.

“After all, our women have given us enough to believe that, given the needed support, they can bring glory to Ghana,” she said.

She noted that the development of women’s football must start with building a solid foundation.

“I am excited that the Ghana Football Association, Ghalca, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education, are pursuing a school propramme to develop the girl-child’s football talent, in line with FIFA’s “Boots for Books” project. This will also need the support of all of us, especially corporate Ghana,” she added.

She also commended the efforts being made by Ghalca to make the football administration more inclusive for women.

“Now, there is a woman on the Ghalca Executive Council, which must be commended. However, we need to do better. I wish that shortly, we would have two Vice-Chairpersons of Ghalca, with one position reserved for a woman,” she added.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo called for measures that would allow women to find the balance between their roles as footballers and other roles as women.

“Let’s make certain that our women do not become destitute, after retiring from active football, to serve as inspiration to our young girls.

I hope together with other stakeholders, we will advance the empowerment of the girl-child and women in Ghana through soccer,” she stated.

The occasion was attended by Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Minister of Youth and Sports, President, Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri