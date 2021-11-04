Ghana Joins Leaf Coalition To Strengthen Efforts Against Climate Change

Samuel Abu Jinapor (right)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has praised Ghana for signing up on to the Leaf Coalition which is aimed at mobilizing funds for countries to facilitate their fight against climate change.

In a post sighted on its Facebook page, UNDP congratulated Ghana for being one of five countries to have made it onto the programme to access some funds from one billion dollars ($1b) to be mobilized, for purposes of reducing both carbon emissions in the atmosphere and the level of depletion caused to its forest reserves.

The post read: “Congrats #Ghana. Out of over 30 proposals, 🇬🇭made it with 4 countries & just signed Letter of Intent at #COP26 to access part of the $1B mobilized by #LEAFCoalition for countries committed to increase ambition to protect forests & reduce deforestation.”

The signing ceremony was held at Glasgow, Scotland on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change conference.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who signed on behalf of the country noted that the Leaf Coalition would help to ease the challenge borne by countries since financing has been the restraining element in the fight to realize net-zero carbon emissions.

“Developed countries promise $100,000,000 every year to support developing countries in our climate change actions and yet we have not been able to realize this goal. This is why the LEAF Coalition is so crucial to our fight against climate change.”

The Government of Ghana is willing to work with the Coalition to invest in reducing deforestation, aggressive afforestation, and sustainable rural development” he added.