‘COVID-19 Won’t Deny Liverpool Title’

Liverpool team

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said there is “no way” Liverpool will be denied the opportunity to win the Premier League title this season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were two victories away from securing their first league title since 1990 before the campaign was suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has called for the season to be cancelled but Ceferin has said nothing will stop Liverpool from becoming champions.

“I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled,” he told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa. “If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it — theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close.

“However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

“I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another.”

Ceferin has said leagues that end early without permission could face a European competitions ban next season.

Belgium became the first European top-tier league to cancel the rest of its season last week with Club Brugge crowned champions.

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that they had abandoned plans to use UK government funds to pay the salaries of furloughed non-playing staff at the club after being subjected to intense criticism from former players and supporters.