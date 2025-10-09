Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire Player

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, according to financial and media analytics firm Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s wealthiest individuals, has listed the 40-year-old Al-Nassr and Portugal captain with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (£1.04 billion) — marking the first time a football player has appeared on the index.

Bloomberg’s valuation factors in Ronaldo’s career earnings, sponsorship deals, and investments, highlighting a career that has combined athletic excellence with business acumen.

The report estimates that Ronaldo earned over $550 million (£410 million) in salary between 2002 and 2023, alongside lucrative endorsements such as his decade-long Nike deal valued at nearly $18 million (£13.4 million) per year.

Ronaldo’s record-breaking move to Al-Nassr in 2022 saw him become the highest-paid player in football history, with an annual salary of around £177 million. He has since extended his stay in Saudi Arabia with a new two-year contract reportedly worth more than $400 million (£298 million) — keeping him at the club beyond his 42nd birthday.

For comparison, Lionel Messi, his long-time rival and current Inter Miami forward, has earned more than $600 million (£447 million) in pre-tax salary over his career, according to Bloomberg.

Since 2023, Messi’s guaranteed annual pay has been about $20 million (£15 million) — roughly one-tenth of Ronaldo’s recent earnings.

Ronaldo’s billionaire milestone underscores not only his unparalleled football success but also his global brand power, spanning ventures in fashion, hospitality, fitness, and lifestyle under the “CR7” label.