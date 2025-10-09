It’s Expensive To Look Good – Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

German-born Ghanaian model, actress and film producer, Nana Akua Addo has explained reasons behind her less appearance at public gatherings in the country.

Speaking on TV3’s Afternoon Show, Nana Akua Addo clarified that making appearances at public gatherings are very expensive and she can’t afford to be everywhere.

“With us, it takes a lot of preparation, and I’m very meticulous about what l wear, what l do, especially where l am going. Basically it takes a lot of time; that is why you don’t see me out a lot of time, because l can’t just afford that plus I’m a mother as well. Juggling everything together is quiet tasking,” she said.

Speaking about her acting journey, Nana Akua Addo stated that her first role was a lead character, acting as the wife of Van Vicker in the movie titled ‘Nkuli’.

“Acting found me, l didn’t go looking to act. When l relocated to Ghana, a producer called me saying, ‘Nana, Van Vicker needs a replacement that is Yvonne Okoro and they say we look alike so l need you to pick up the role’.

“And it was a lead role, and l said l have never acted before. I took the chance and met Van, he was happy with me, he mentored me and went through some few coaching, and that was it,” she disclosed.

The style icon, known for her bold and daring fashion choices, recently made waves in the fashion scene after she was spotted in a wooden handbag that became the centre of conversations on social media.

She wore a 3D-printed gown to the 2024 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which was valued at ₦16.5 million. The dress was a masterpiece that highlighted her sense of style and willingness to experiment with new designs.

At the 2025 AMVCA, Nana Akua Addo wore a tech-infused costume designed by Nichole Stylish and Metal Bender Studio. The outfit featured wearable ABS material and a kinetic structure that added a mesmerising effect to her overall look.

Her ability to pull off different styles and designs has earned her a reputation as a fashion icon in Ghana and beyond.

Her fashion choices have been widely covered in the media, with many praising her creativity and sense of style.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke