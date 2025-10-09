GFA Announces Programme For Inaugural MTN Elite U19 Championship

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has released the official programme for the first-ever MTN Elite U19 Championship, an 11-day youth tournament aimed at developing and showcasing emerging football talent across the country.

Set to take place from October 23 to November 2, 2025, the competition will bring together ten Regional Football Association (RFA) U19 teams at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Preparations for the event will begin with a media soiree on Monday, October 13, followed by the official launch and draw on Tuesday, October 14.

A stakeholder engagement meeting between the Organising Committee and the ten RFA chairmen will then be held on Wednesday, October 15 to finalise technical and logistical arrangements for the championship.

Participating teams are expected to report to Prampram on Thursday, October 23, with the tournament officially kicking off on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Sponsored by telecommunications giant MTN, the Elite U19 Championship serves as a key youth development initiative aimed at discovering, nurturing, and advancing young footballers from the grassroots.

It will provide a valuable platform for players from the second division and regional leagues to demonstrate their skills, gain competitive experience, and draw the attention of national selectors, top academies, and professional clubs.

The initiative forms part of the GFA’s broader “Power to the Youth” policy, and aligns with major football development programmes such as the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), the Elite Academies Project, and the Catch Them Young Refereeing Programme.

According to the GFA, the maiden MTN Elite U19 Championship represents a significant step in Ghana’s football development structure, serving as a bridge between grassroots participation and elite performance — and setting the stage for the discovery of the country’s next generation of football stars.

BY Wletsu Ransford