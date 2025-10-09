Kurt Okraku Chairs FIFA Anti-Racism And Anti-Discrimination Committee

Kurt Okraku

PRESIDENT Of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF 2nd Vice President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been appointed as the Chairperson of FIFA’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee.

His appointment, which runs from 2025 to 2029, marks another milestone in his distinguished career and highlights Ghana’s growing influence in global football administration.

Okraku will oversee FIFA’s global strategy to combat racism and all forms of discrimination in football.

His leadership will focus on promoting equality, inclusivity, and respect across all levels of the sport from grassroots initiatives to elite competitions.

He will be supported by Mark Wade of Bermuda, who has been named Deputy Chairperson, along with 19 other members representing various FIFA Member Associations.

Okraku’s appointment reflects FIFA’s confidence in his experience, leadership, and dedication to using football as a platform for unity and social change.

Before taking up this role, Okraku served as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) for two terms and currently holds the position of CAF 2nd Vice President — the third-highest office within the Confederation’s leadership.

Since being elected as GFA President in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, Okraku has led a far-reaching reform agenda that has brought renewed growth, transparency, and development to Ghanaian football.

Earlier in his career, he served on the GFA Executive Committee and worked as the Communications and Marketing Manager for Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana’s most decorated football clubs.

A graduate of the University of Liverpool with an MBA in Football Administration, Okraku combines technical expertise with visionary leadership — qualities that have earned him a reputation as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking football administrators.

BY Wletsu Ransford