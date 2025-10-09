Black Stars Inches Closer To World Cup Qualification With 5-0 CAR Win

Black Stars players celebrating the first of five goal

The Black Stars took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 5-0 convincing victory over Central African Republic in Morocco.

The senior national team now need just one point from their remaining qualifying match against Chad which is scheduled for October 12, 2025 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana could still achieve automatic qualification even if they lose the next game against Chad as they have a superior 8-goal advantage over Madagascar.

A 20th minute goal from Mohammed Salisu set the Stars on course to qualify as the team held on to end the first half without conceding.

The Black Stars made a slow start to the game but gained momentum after the first goal, and dominated the game from that point on.

The second half was a one-sided game which saw Ghana ran riot with four unanswered goals from Thomas Partey Partey, Alxeander Dziku, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana who scored his first goal for the Stars,.

Ghana now needs just a draw in their last game to play in their fifth FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will go into the last qualifying game with confidence after the eye-catching game against Central African Republic.

They now top Group I with 22 points, three clear of second-placed Madagascar who won defeated Comoros in a 2-1 dramatic game.

Otto Addo’s team has now won seven of nine World Cup qualifiers, losing one against Comoros and drawing the other 1-1- against Chad.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak