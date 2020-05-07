CSM Death Toll Now 44 In Upper West

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih in a statement issued in Wa says the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) ravages the region has so far claimed 44 lives.

The Minister indicated that 30 cases with one death were recorded over the past two weeks, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 303 with 44 deaths.

It identified the Nandom and Jirapa Municipalities and the Nadowli District as the worse hit areas but said none of the districts were currently experiencing any epidemic.

“Laboratory investigation continues to show that the majority of the cases are caused by Neisseria Meningitides Sero Group X, which currently has no vaccine”, it said.

The statement observed that the CSM case fatality rate in the region had significantly reduced as individuals with the disease now reported early to the health facilities for treatment.

It urged the people to “drink a lot of water during this season, sleep in well ventilated areas; cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and report early to the nearest health facilities when you experience signs and symptoms of the disease”.