CSM Kills 33 In Upper West Region

Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has reportedly claimed 33 persons in the Upper West.

The Regional Health Directorate says the region recorded 214 cases of meningitis with 33 deaths.

Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, attributed the high mortality rate of CSM in the region to late reporting.

He said patients often self-manage symptoms out of ignorance till their conditions worsened before they report to the health facilities making treatment difficult.

Dr Bin Salih stated this after he joined hands with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Nadowli-Kaleo, Elvis Botah to present some items to the District Health Directorate to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Bin Salih appealed to the public to report early to health facilities when experiencing symptoms of headache, fever, and neck stiffness for early treatment in order to save lives.

He said the health facilities had enough drugs to treat all positive cases, stressing that people must, however, report early to the facilities to ensure early treatment.

He further disclosed that the region had received some more logistics from Greece to boost the meningitis fight.

Nadowli-Kaleo District Director of Health Services Pheobe Balagumyentime also called on the public to stop associating the disease with spirituality and desist from seeking help from spiritualists and report to health facilities early to save their lives.