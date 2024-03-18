Daddy Lumba Rocks London

Daddy Lumba

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Daddy Lumba, is billed to perform for his fans in London at an event dubbed “Legends Night with Daddy Lumba.”

The venue for the event, which is being organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast to entertain music fans, will be announced soon.

It will bring together highlife music lovers on one platform to enjoy good music.

The “Legends Night with Daddy Lumba” is geared towards celebrating our evergreen Ghanaian music and culture.

The event seeks to pay homage to the highlife music legend who has churned out good hits on the Ghanaian music scene for the past decades.

As the headline act, Daddy Lumba would definitely treat Ghanaian music lovers to authentic highlife music, as he promised a memorable night with his much-loved tunes.

Credited with over 30 albums and a number of awards to his credit, he is expected to thrill fans with some of his popular tunes which include ‘Aben Woha’, ‘Awosuo’, ‘Obi Ate Me So Buo’, ‘Adepa Hye Adepa’, ‘Poison’, ‘Ofie Banbofo’, ‘Mato Odo Mu’, ‘Bubra’, among others.

The event will also feature some seasoned highlife music stars who will entertain fans with great hits from their various albums.

Music fans who will attend the show will be given the rare opportunity to interact with Daddy Lumba as well as take photographs with him before and after the event.

By George Clifford Owusu