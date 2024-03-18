Sidiku Buari Mourns K.K. Kabobo

Sidiku Buari

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has expressed his sincere condolences to K.K. Kabobo’s family on his untimely death last Thursday.

K.K. Kabobo had been battling liver disease for a while before passing away at the Legon Hospital.

Following the announcement of the veteran highlife musician’s passing, a number of well-known individuals and ardent fans posted condolences on social media.

K.K. Kabobo, a member of the FB Express Band, was one of the pioneers of highlife music, and his sombre lyrics and calming grooves will be greatly missed, Alhaji Sidiku Buari told BEATWAVES in an interview.

The former president of MUSIGA disclosed that K.K. Kabobo collaborated with the late sound engineer Kwasi Yobo at his studios, Sid Facilities and Film Works at Dzorwulu in Accra, to record the majority of his compositions.

He stated that the music business has lost a comrade who had spent his entire life entertaining music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

He pointed out that Kabobo was a legend in Ghanaian music, and that his departure is undoubtedly a great loss for the whole music business. “A great performing musician has left the Ghanaian music industry,” he declared.

Sidiku Buari disclosed that he collaborated closely with Kabobo in growing and advancing the music industry while serving as president of MUSIGA.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, however, advised Ghanaian celebrities in both sports and entertainment industries to take savings as a priority during their younger and active years, to enable them meet the challenges ahead of them when they are old.

He again advised them to invest their money into profitable ventures to generate more revenue when they are out of active business or on retirement.

K.K. Kabobo was a board member of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and a member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG).

After becoming well-known for his famous song ‘Onyame Ahu,’ he formed Explosive Jets, his first band, in 1978.

He spent two years working as a student teacher prior to beginning his music career.

By George Clifford Owusu