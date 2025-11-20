Daily Guide’s Eric Kombat Is NR Best Disability Reporter

Eric Kombat displaying his award

The Northern Regional correspondent of the DAILY GUIDE, Eric Kombat, has won the Northern Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 2024 Best Reporter for Disability.

His story: “The Inspiring Tale; A Disabled Prosthetist Empowering PWDs Up North,” promotes the interests of People with Disabilities (PWDs) and encourages them to pursue critical sectors in Ghana’s economy.

The 5th Northern Region GJA Awards 2025 was on the theme: “Bridging the Rural-Urban Education Gap: The Role of the Media.”

Noah Nash Hoenyefia – GHOne TV, was adjudged as the Northern Region Journalist of the Year 2024.

Other winners are Shawana Yussif – CITI TV, Best Water and Sanitation Award; Mohammed Alabira – Citi FM/TV, Road Safety; Noah Nash Hoenyefia – GHOne TV, Best Health Reporter; Christopher Amoako – TV3/Media General, Best Education Reporter; Inusah Arimiyaw – Sagani TV, Best Tourism Reporter; Hamza Salifu Lansah – Sagani TV, Best Energy Reporter; Solomon Gumah – Ghana News Agency, Best Agriculture Reporter; Abukari Alhassan Baba – Daily Graphic, Best Sports Reporter; Daniel A. Laryea – GBC, Best Camera Reporter; Nadra Mohammed – TV3, Promising Young Female Regional Journalist of the Year.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, who was the Special Guest of Honour, gifted the Northern Regional Journalist of the Year, a brand new Samsung 52 inches television with a one year DStv subscription.

He called for the passage of a broadcasting law in Ghana.

“It’s about time Ghana passes a broadcasting law to regulate the parameters of media practice in Ghana,” he noted.

He urged journalists to continue to put government on its toes to ensure that they execute their mandate.

The Director-General, GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, who was the Guest Speaker, encouraged journalists to tell human-related stories which can bring about solutions in society and inform policy change.

“Let’s cut down on the reporting and tell stories, journalism is not about reporting but rather storytelling and humanising stories which can attract policy attention and bring about solutions,” he stated.

The Ghana Journalists Association General Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, congratulated all award winners.

“The awards committee says you are the best and you represent perseverance and overcame all challenges to produce your stories, so do not let this moment be the conclusion of your ambition but rather the beginning of greatness. The GJA celebrates your sacrifices and powerful impact you have made, congratulations our champions,” he said.

The Northern Regional Chairman, GJA, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, said the leadership of GJA in the region has vowed to explore all available means to build the capacity of journalists, adding that quality journalism strengthens democracy and promotes quality life, benefiting society as a whole.

“To safeguard the country’s future and democracy, the government must be bold and resource the media properly and adequately,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report