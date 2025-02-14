Dame Hits Back At Ayine Over Discontinuation Of Cases

Godfred Yeboah Dame

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has described the move by the current Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine to discontinue several high-profile criminal cases without consulting President John Dramani Mahama, as alarming and detrimental to the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra today, Mr. Dame said, “The people of Ghana should be very scared if we have an AG whose primary consideration in the discontinuation of criminal cases involving the loss of billions of Ghana cedis is the position of defence lawyers on charges preferred against their clients rather than the interest of the republic in the prosecution of crime.

“Even more scary and bizarre is the claim of Dr. Ayine that he did not consult President John Dramani Mahama before taking the monumental decisions to discontinue the criminal cases.”

Mr. Dame iterated the gravity of the cases in question, noting that they involve the loss of significant amounts of taxpayers’ money and are related to the banking sector crisis, which has had a substantial impact on the Ghanaian economy.

“The cases involve the loss of colossal sums of taxpayers’ monies, and some relate to the banking sector crisis which affected the Ghanaian economy,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr Ayine has cited three main reasons for his decision, emphasising ethical, professional, and evidentiary concerns.

The cases dropped include those against the acting Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, who was previously implicated in the collapse of UniBank and UT Bank.

Former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Communications Officer Anthony Kwaku Boahen have also been freed from charges related to a leaked recording allegedly discussing political violence.

The AG has discontinued the case against former Minority Leader and now Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Richard Jakpa in connection with the ambulance procurement deal.

The case involving former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo, accused of causing a financial loss of GH¢271 million through the Lithovit foliar fertiliser scandal, has also been terminated.

Charges have also been withdrawn against former SSNIT boss Dr. Ernest Thompson and three others accused of financial mismanagement. However, it was noted that in the case of SSNIT and the banking sector, some individuals are still facing trial.

The financial misconduct case against former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and four others in the Saglemi Housing project was dismissed through a nolle prosequi while charges against Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor and others have been dropped.