Dancehall Artiste Stabbed To Death, Suspect Arrested

Emmanuel Aikins

2018 Central Music Awards (CMA) best dancehall artiste of the year, Emmanuel Aikins, known in music scene as Unruly Grank, was stabbed to death last Sunday at 3:00 pm at the Orange Beach Resort during an argument with a 27-year-old artisan, Bright Ellis, also known as Shadow.

Report available indicates that the argument turned into a physical fight during which the dancehall artiste allegedly pulled out a cutlass but was snatched by Bright Ellis who stabbed him on his neck, and fled after committing the crime.

The report says the deceased, a former student of Oguaa Senior High School, was bleeding profusely after the incident and was pronounced died on arrival at the Cape Coasat Metropolitan Hospital.

It is unclear how the fight started or what caused it, but the police were told that in the course of the fight, Bright Ellis pulled a knife and stabbed the deceased, killing him instantly.

Bright Ellis, who also sustained minor cuts on his left hand, made a report at the police station against the deceased immediately after the incident and he was issued with police medical report form to attend hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Serwaah Oppong, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the media on Monday.

According to the Police PRO, the sudden death of the artiste followed a short misunderstanding that ensued between him and the suspect, Bright Ellis, at the famous Orange Beach Resort near the Cape Coast Castle.

Explaining further, she said on Sunday, February 7, at 14:50 hours, the police received a report that, a misunderstanding ensued at Orange Beach Resort between Ellis and the deceased.

In the process, Ellis stabbed the deceased with a knife and he was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was later arrested at the same hospital where he was seeking medical attention and had been detained to assist with investigations.

By George Clifford Owusu