Danger On Tema Motorway Over Illegal Routes

The Tema Regional office of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has appealed to stakeholders to do more in clamping down on human activities along the Accra-Tema motorway.

According to the directorate, the illegal activities is a major contributor to the growing rate of traffic congestion on the expressway.

The creation of illegal access routes to join the motorway by suspected settlers along the stretch recently has increased the surge in vehicular traffic.

One can count more than 25 illegal routes connecting the boundary road from Tema to the Accra section of the motorway and vice versa.

The starting point of this illegal routes begins at the community 18 extension, through Trassaco, Mannet, Coca-Cola and that of the East Legon Executive Club backyard road, Accra tollbooth plaza among others which also happens to be a breeding ground for illegal diversion by motorists.

Most of these illegal diversions have resulted in severe carnages on the Motorway especially at the coca cola exit route which has now become a deathtrap.

Speaking on the situation, the Second-in-command of the Tema MTTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Amoah believes that until a drastic approach is adopted to resolving the issue, the frustrating traffic situation witnessed on the motorway on daily basis will continue.

According to him, settlers along the Motorway are the main culprits behind the creation of these illegal routes.

He said, some of the settles go as far as using bulldozers to destroy concrete moulders used in blocking these illegal routes.

DSP Amoah mentioned that despite continuous arrest and prosecution of some defaulters, they continue with their operations to put lives of commuters and motorists in danger thereby urging stakeholders to do more in dealing with the situation

Meanwhile, statistics from the Tema MTTD showed a record number of 252 defaulters were processed for court in 2021 for using unapproved routes and illegal diversion on the Tema Motorway.

The 19-kilometre long highway was constructed under the administration of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. It was opened to traffic in 1965.

The purpose of the motorway was to link the harbour city of Tema to Accra. It is the only motorway in Ghana.

The Tema Motorway, which some have argued it no longer serves its purpose, has been reduced to a highway due to uncontrolled human activities such as illegal settlements and illegal bus stops created along the stretch.

By Vincent Kubi