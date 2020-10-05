Danquah Institute Burgled Again! Laptops, Ghc 12k Stolen

Richard Ahiagba

The office of a political think tank, Danquah Institute has been broken into again after a similar incident happened exactly four years ago.

In similar fashion the perpetrators stole vital documents, laptops, flash drives and a sum of GHC12,000.00, the Executive Director, Richard Ahiagba has confirmed.

He noted that “the laptops and flash drives contain proprietary data, draft research reports and minutes, which are always kept safe in the office.”

The incident happened at the Labone office of the Institute in the early hours of Saturday, October 2, 2020.

A statement issued by the Institute and Copied to DGN online said, “Initial observation is that the Institute’s premises were rummaged, marauded and pillaged by some unknown persons who are suspected to have done so in search of some information.

Mr Ahiagba suspects the break-in may be linked to a similar incident which happened in 2016; also an election year.

He said “This incident appears to follow a similar break-in which occurred in 2016, during which the trespassers also made away with very important documents. This indeed is very abhorrent.”

Management has since “reported to the Police while investigations are currently underway to unmask the perpetrators since it is not clear who they are, who sent them and what they needed the information to accomplish.”

Nonetheless, the Institute has taken further precautionary measures to beef up security at the Institute.

They also appealed to the general public to assist the police with all necessary information as investigation into the matter continues.

By Fred Duodu (k.duodu@yahoo.com)