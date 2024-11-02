Daylight Robbery Rocks Accra’s Adabraka Market

In a brazen daylight heist, heavily armed gunmen attacked a Toyota Corolla near Adabraka Market, making off with alleged sacks of money

The shocking incident, captured on video, has left residents stunned and police scrambling for answers.

Background of Rising Crime

This daring robbery marks the second such incident in the area, highlighting growing concerns about crime in Accra.

Eyewitness Accounts

“I was in my shop when I heard loud gunfire. The robbers fired warning shots to scare people away,” said one eyewitness.

“They targeted a Toyota Corolla, taking bags of money from the trunk. It was chaotic.”

Another eyewitness described the scene: “The robbers, dressed in masks, arrived in a Toyota Highlander”.

“They fired multiple shots, spreading money in the air to distract onlookers. By the time police arrived, they had escaped.”

BY Daniel Bampoe