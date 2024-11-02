‘Vote For Bawumia, NPP!’ Bechemhemaa

The Queenmother of Bechem in the Ahafo Region, Nana Adwoa Por Dwamena has asked Ghanaians to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Considering the 33 programmes and policies he has initiated in his capacity as Vice President and the various roles he has played in the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration, she is more than convinced that Dr. Bawumia will be the safest pair of hands for Ghana and have thus asked Ghanaians to give him the opportunity to lead the country.

This was when the NPP Flagbearer called on her at her palace in Bechem during his campaign tour of Tano South Constituency.

Dr. Bawumia was there to commiserate with her over the passing of the chief of the area.

“They say we traditional leaders should not do politics but I won’t shy away from what I’ve seen. I will always say it as it is because when Bawumia becomes President, Ghana will develop”, she emphasised.

Apart from that, she stressed the belief that he will come and continue the good things started by President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.

“I’m pleading with the whole country to look at what is good for us; the one who promises to do something and actually fulfils it. Let us not look any further; lets think about Ghana because if we think about Ghana and the future of our children it will help us. When we go out there to vote, lets vote wisely and endeavour to vote for NPP,” was her clarion call.

The Queenmother went ahead to say “lets not take the country backward; let Ghana continue and make Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and try him and see because he has done a lot and he can achieve a lot when given the opportunity to lead the country…so I all Ghanaians, Becheman, Ahafoman, let usvote wisely.”

Nana Adwoa Por Dwamena therefore asked Dr. Bawumia to have confidence that victory beckons.

She said, “all we asked from God is strength and life so that at the end of the polls on December 7, latest by one month I will be there when you are given the sword of authority to swear the oath of office to the people of Ghana.”

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to ask Dr. Bawumia that when he becomes President, he should remember to help fix the roads in Bechem and assist Bechem Presec with a bus.

She also asked for a rehabilitation of the Bechem government hospital.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Bechem, Ahafo