Gunmen Attack Student Transport, Burn Vehicle And Driver

In a harrowing incident, a passenger car transporting students from Kongo Senior High School (SHS) in Nabdam to Bolga was intercepted by gunmen at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

According to reports, the students were forced to disembark, and the vehicle was set ablaze along with the driver.

Link To Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute

This attack is suspected to be connected to the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Bawku, which has claimed several lives recently.

The conflict has created a climate of fear and instability in the area.

Background of the Chieftaincy Dispute

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute dates back to several years, with rival factions vying for control.

The conflict has led to intermittent violence, displacement, and economic hardship.

Recent Escalation

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated, resulting in murders and destruction of property.

The latest incident has raised concerns about the safety of civilians, particularly students.

Official Response

Meanwhile the Government has deployed military to the area as curfew has also been imposed on the residents in Bawku.

The Ghana Police have also been notified and launched an investigation into the incident.

BY Daniel Bampoe