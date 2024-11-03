Teenager’s Joyride Turns Deadly In East Legon Accident, The Unfortunate Story Of Elrad Salifu Amoako

A devastating car accident in East Legon has left two people dead and a 16-year-old boy, Elrad Salifu Amoako facing manslaughter charges.

According to reports, the teenager was showing off the speed of his mother’s Jaguar F-Pace Sport while leading a convoy of three SUVs with friends.

The incident occurred on October 12, 2024, after the teenager’s family held a birthday party for Elyon Amoako at an event centre in East Legon.

During the celebration, the teenager asked Linda Bonsu Bempah, his mother’s personal assistant, for the keys to the Jaguar, which she handed over.

As the teenager drove through the East Legon area, he allegedly rammed into the rear of an Acura, causing a violent and destructive collision.

Both vehicles caught fire, trapping the occupants of the Acura inside. Bystanders attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful.

The teenager and his passenger managed to escape, but the accident resulted in two fatalities.

When the teenager appeared before the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra on Friday November 1, 2024, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court has remanded the him to a correctional facility and ordered him to surrender his American and Ghanaian passports.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on November 7.

This tragic incident raises concerns about reckless driving and the consequences of showing off behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are mourning the loss of the two lives, and the teenager’s future hangs in the balance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe