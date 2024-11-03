Kamala Harris, Trump Intensify Campaigns In Crucial Swing State Of Wisconsin

With just three days left to the 2024 US presidential election, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are aggressively campaigning in the critical swing state of Wisconsin.

On Friday night, Harris rallied alongside rapper Cardi B in West Allis, while Trump held a dueling rally in Milwaukee, where technical issues marred his address.

This marks the latest escalation in the battle for Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes.

Wisconsin has been a crucial battleground state in recent presidential elections.

In 2020, Joe Biden won the state by a razor-thin margin of 0.6%. Trump is seeking to reclaim the state, which he won in 2016.

Harris’s campaign has focused on the economy, pledging to reduce food and housing costs for working families.

Trump, meanwhile, has emphasized immigration and border security.

The Wisconsin rallies come as early voter turnout surges nationwide, with over 66 million ballots cast.

This exceeds the 2020 early voter turnout record.

In another development, European Green leaders have urged US Green Party nominee Jill Stein to withdraw and endorse Harris, citing concerns over Trump’s “anti-democratic” policies.

Background

Wisconsin has historically been a swing state, with its mix of urban, suburban, and rural areas making it a challenging terrain for candidates.

The state’s 10 electoral votes are crucial in the 538-vote Electoral College.

In recent elections, Wisconsin has seen tight margins.

In 2020, Biden won by 20,682 votes. Trump won the state in 2016 by 22,748 votes.

The state’s demographics, including a significant African American population and a large rural constituency, make it an attractive target for both parties.

Campaign Strategies

Harris’s campaign has targeted Wisconsin’s African American voters, who comprise 6.7% of the state’s population.

Her economic policies aim to address concerns over affordability and access to healthcare.

Trump’s campaign has focused on immigration and border security, resonating with Wisconsin’s rural voters.

His pledge to “end inflation and make America affordable again” seeks to address economic anxieties.

-BY Daniel Bampoe