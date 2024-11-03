Adabraka Robbery: Orange Seller’s Calm Reaction Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Amid the chaos, one woman’s composure has stolen the spotlight.

During the recent Adabraka robbery, which sent shockwaves through Accra, an orange seller remained remarkably calm, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Background

On Saturday November 2, 2024, armed robbers struck Adabraka, leaving a trail of destruction and fear in their wake. Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scene, with witnesses fleeing for safety.

The Unlikely Hero

Amidst the pandemonium, a lone orange seller stood unfazed, her left hand akimbo as she watched the events unfold.

Her nonchalant demeanor has captivated social media users, with many expressing amazement at her courage.

“I was shocked to see her standing there, completely unbothered,” said an eyewitness. “It was like she was watching a movie.”

Social Media Reacts

The orange seller’s reaction has become an unlikely sensation, with memes and comments flooding social media platforms.

While some praise her bravery, others question her seemingly casual attitude.

Meanwhile, the Police have taken over the matter, as they have declared the suspects wanted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe