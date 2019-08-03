DCE Orders ‘Shoot-At-Sight’ Of Animals

Martin Obeng

The Sunyani West District Chief Executive, Martin Obeng, has announced an unusual ‘shoot-on-sight’ order of animals found roaming the streets of his jurisdiction.

Making the announcement during a meet-the-press activity in the district, he painted a worrying picture of the danger posed by the stray animals, but was quick to add that owners of such animals would first be educated on the need to restrict their livestock.

“We will shoot and kill all domestic animals that roam the towns in the district but we shall first educate the people to take care of their animals,” he said in an answer to a question posed by one of the journalists at the media encounter jointly organised by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Sunyani West District in the regional capital.

He said cattle, sheep, goats and even dogs would be shot on sight because they pose a threat to the communities in which they roam.

“All animal owners are supposed to keep their animals in an enclosed area,” the DCE stressed as he dangled his achievement of getting rid of cattle owners and their livestock from the district since assuming office.

He added that owners of animals shot to death would be punished too.

On the subject of sanitation, the DCE said the assembly had supplied 320 litter bins to various communities in the district as refuse receptacles.

As part of government’s agreement with Zoomlion Company Limited, the waste company is expected to supply waste containers to the Sunyani West District Assembly to improve sanitation.

Regarding the recent case of fertilizer theft during which the district director of agriculture, storekeeper and a ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ desk officer were locked up after being implicated by an audit, he said a final report on the subject was yet to be presented. He gave an assurance that those implicated would be prosecuted.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani