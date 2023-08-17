DCO Launches Digital Prosperity Awards

Deemah AlYahya

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has launched the Digital Prosperity Awards to honour and celebrate the remarkable digital contributions that enable prosperity for all, particularly in advancing the digital economy, which boosts nations’ development and growth.

In a statement, the organisers indicated that the Digital Prosperity Awards are structured around three core pillars. Each pillar is bestowed in individual award categories, representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement.

The categories include Empowering Society, Digital Transformation, and Innovation.

According to the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation, Ms. Deemah AlYahya, the launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards is a significant milestone in recognising the outstanding digital contributions of organisations that enable prosperity for all.

“We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO’s Member States and worldwide that will benefit humankind,” she said.

Ms. AlYahya added, “the awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries.

The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared visions and aspirations among all stakeholders.”

She said the awards reinforce the DCO’s role as an information provider, advocate, facilitator, and advisor. This speeds up the sustainable growth of the digital economy and digital transformation of Member States, further strengthening welfare, social stability, and cooperation to achieve economic prosperity for all.

A large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators, and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the strongest entrants and nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional, or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

The organisers further indicated that for each category, there will be a winner from the public sector and another from the private sector or civil society. Both winners will represent the DCO Member States.

Those victorious from the private sector or civil society will be eligible for the DCO Member Prize for Digital Prosperity for All. Additionally, there will be one finalist from global civil society for each category which is open to nominations from the public. The ultimate recipient will be awarded the DCO International Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke