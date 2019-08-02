Dead Bodies Of Missing Takoradi Girls Found

A special police operation has led to the discovery and exhumation of the bodies of the three missing Takoradi girls at Kasawrodo in the Western region, Starr News can confirm.

The bodies, which were found with signs suggesting massive sexual abuses, were retrieved from a manhole in the area Friday evening.

Starr News sources say the key suspect was brought to the scene during the exercise.

A team of police personnel undertook the operation after a tip off in the community.

The whereabouts of the three missing Takoradi girls – Ruthlove Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie – who were kidnapped between August and December 2018 have been a mystery several months after the issue gained national prominence.

Source: Starrfmonline.com