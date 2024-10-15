Decathlon Ghana Opens New Store At West Hills

France Ambassador Jules Armand Aniambossou (3rd L) with Decathlon officials cutting the ribbon

Decathlon Ghana, the global leader in sports and outdoor equipment, has opened its newest store at West Hills Mall.

As part of Decathlon’s expansion in Ghana, this new location promises to offer customers access to high-quality sports products and services, all under one roof.

To mark this exciting opening on October 12, Decathlon Ghana offered 10% off on all purchases made on launch day, along with free backpacks for the first 50 customers. This exclusive offer is a way to show appreciation to the community and help kickstart their sports and fitness journeys with Decathlon’s top-tier products.

The West Hills Mall store will be Decathlon’s third location in Ghana, expanding its reach to more sports enthusiasts in the region.

The new store features Decathlon’s wide range of products for over 70 different sports, from cycling, football, and running to hiking, swimming, and more.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Ghana with the opening of our store at West Hills Mall. Ghana has a rich sports culture and an ever-growing passion for outdoor activities, making it an ideal location for us to grow. Our goal is to make sports and fitness accessible to as many people as possible, and this new store will allow us to reach even more communities,” store leader Selase Adjakpey stated.

From The Sports Desk