Delay Wins GOWA Woman Of The Year Award

Delay with her award

POPULAR GHANAIAN television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as ‘Delay’ has won the GOWA 2021 “Outstanding Woman Of The Year” award for the second time.

This year’s event, which is the 4th edition and has Tasty Tom as the headline sponsor, took place on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Marriott Hotel in Accra.

With tears streaming down her face, Delay after receiving the award recalled how she was once homeless and received support from no one except her sister.

“From being homeless to being the owner of houses, from not knowing what to eat to being a businesswoman and having a company that supplies food to Ghanaians. It’s a miracle, it’s only God. I will like to dedicate this award to my sister and the blessed memory of my mother”.

“And to Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions (organizers of GOWA) thank you very much for this love I’m very grateful. Finally funs of Delay, what can I do without you so happy you all came to support your sister” she said.

Some of the queen mothers who graced the event include Nana Obiribea (Akuapem-Obosomase Gyaasehemaa), Ansaa Sasraku (Akuapem-Larteh Akwamuhene Ankobeahemaa), Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa ( Akuapem Apirede-Mawerehemaa), and Mamaga Akua Sabea Nyabo VII (Paramount Queen – Akrofu, Volta).

Radio presenter and musician Ohemaa Woyeje alongside Jamaican, K Genius Praye among other artists performed at the event.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke