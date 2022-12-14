Delta Air Lines Clocks 16

Some management and staff of Delta Airlines

DELTA AIR Lines, the leading US carrier to Ghana, has celebrated 16 years of service in the aviation industry in Ghana.

The milestone, celebrated by airport operations, GSA staff and customers, demonstrates Delta’s continuous commitment to Ghana since it launched operations in December 2006.

“We are excited to be celebrating 16 years of service to the people of Ghana and we are grateful to government authorities, partners, staff and our cherished customers for their support,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Regional Sales Manager for Africa. He added that “Delta remains dedicated to the Ghanaian market as it continues to invest in social and developmental partnerships in the health and education sector to support women, girls, and youth in the country.”

He also announced that Delta’s partnership with Breast Care International (BCI) has provided breast cancer education to improve knowledge, change attitudes and promote the importance of early detection of breast cancer while offering free screening to women in communities across the country.

Over 65,000 women have been screened with many suspected cases found. Since 2005, Delta has been supporting Breast Cancer Awareness charities globally, raised over US$24 million and funded over 85 different research projects. Delta’s and BCI’s resolve and dedicated service every year seek to make meaningful impact in the way cancer is viewed in our community.

In 2011, Delta established the Business School Internship programme for Ghanaian business students. The scheme has provided students with the opportunity to learn how a global company operates, build on their skills and support future career opportunities.

In addition, Delta partners and supports the Junior Achievement (JA) Africa to advance business and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education among young people across Africa delivering hands-on immersive learning in work, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, and ethics, among others. In November, Delta introduced its Premium Select cabin experience in the Ghanaian market, featuring locally-inspired dining, premium hand-crafted amenities and more dedicated service touchpoints.

The service, he indicated, is in line with Delta’s unwavering commitment to offering travelers varieties and options to choose from, while connecting the world and making air travel an experience.

Over the years, Delta has grown its services and leadership as the leading US carrier to Ghana by operating daily flights between Accra and New York. The Delta hubs in New York – JFK and Atlanta offer an unsurpassed network of hundreds of convenient onward connections worldwide. Delta is committed to providing affordable and quality service to Ghanaians.

A business desk report