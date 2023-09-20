Democracy Hub Demo In Limbo .. As Police Move To Halt Protest At Jubilee House

As tension continues to rise in Ghana, the planned Democracy Hub demo in the Jubilee House appears to be in limbo as the Ghana Police Service sought a court order to halt the demonstration.

The police filed an application with the court to determine the matter before taking any further action.

The demo is scheduled to take place from Thursday, September 21 to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The police have advised the public to disregard any calls from individuals or groups encouraging them to assemble at the Jubilee House.

The group, Democracy Hub, has accused the government of mismanaging the economy and has demanded better relief packages for suffering Ghanaians.

The demonstration is expected to coincide with the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, which is to be observed throughout the country.

On September 19, the protest organisers held a press conference to inform their members of the measures put in place to make the protest a success without any hitches. They assured that all necessary logistical arrangements have been made for protesters who would want to sleep over at the Jubilee House during the three-day period, including providing mattresses, tents, and mosquito nets.

The police have urged the organisers of the protest to respect the due process in the interest of public order and safety. While the situation remains tense in Ghana, all eyes are now on the court to determine whether or not the democracy hub demo will go ahead or be halted.

By Vincent Kubi