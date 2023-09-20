I’m Joining NPP Race For Bekwai Seat In Parliament- COP Alex Mensah

Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah is leaving no stone unturned to contest for the Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The seat is currently occupied by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu, who won’t be running for re-election.

Speaking to Asaase 99.5 Accra, COP Mensah expressed his optimism of winning the seat for the NPP, saying “I am a chartered accountant and I had plans of practicing law during my retirement and I also had plans of running as a Member of Parliament in my hometown Asante Bekwai.”

“So, these are the two plans I have. Whichever materialises I will be there. For now I am going to run as MP if they give me the nod.”

“Of course, I will win, who will go into a competition and will not win? Once you are going into a competition you have to know that you either win or lose.

“I will not pull out in the last minute. If I pull out, my people will be angry,”

He also revealed his plans of practicing law or running for Member of Parliament.

COP Mensah retired after serving for 31 years in the Ghana Police Service, where he served in various positions, including being the director general in charge of all police operations nation-wide, until his retirement.

COP Mensah has recently made headlines following a leaked audio recording in which he allegedly discussed the work of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, and the need to remove him from office for mismanaging the Ghana Police Service.

By Vincent Kubi